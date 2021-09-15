Two Prison Wardens To Be Charged Over Prisoner’s Suicide

Two prison wardens are set to be charged by police over a suicide that recently happened within Malta’s correctional facility.

The Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri just announced that two prisons wardens are to be brought forward by citation before the courts over what was described as “crimes of an involuntary nature”.

The charges are in connection with a magisterial inquiry that was opened into an attempted suicide that occurred within the facility on 16th June this year.

The inmate, who was 29 years old, attempted suicide within the facility and passed away a few weeks later in hospital.

The magisterial inquiry found faults in the behaviour of the two wardens involved.

The concerned workers were suspended immediately, and are also subject to proceedings before the Public Service Commission.

The Ministry has also asked the Attorney General for a copy of the procès-verbal of the case.

Do you think Malta’s prison needs a reform?