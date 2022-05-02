Two Tiny Kittens Cruelly Discarded In Paper Bag In Għajnsielem
The shocking discovery of two kittens along a Gozitan street has left animal activists horrified at the discovery.
The kittens, aged between three and four weeks, were found in a paper bag in street in Għajnsielem, and Animal Welfare Gozo shared the images, asking how anyone could abandon the young animals in such a terrible fashion.
“Apart from the cruelty of such an action, the suffering these poor creatures, both mother and kittens are being put through is beyond words. Why, when you can approach us to obtain a free neutering voucher?”
Unwanted litters of kittens and puppies may be an issue for families or individuals, but Animal Welfare Gozo reminded people that you can contact them – or other activists – for help before resorting to abandoning them for dead.
“Please do the right thing and neuter your cats. If you need help, you can always contact us on 79691717. We will always do our best to help you,” they said.
This is far from the only case of abandoned animals in Malta or Gozo – just last week, an American Akita was found neglected and starving.
