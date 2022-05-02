Two Tiny Kittens Cruelly Discarded In Paper Bag In Għajnsielem

The shocking discovery of two kittens along a Gozitan street has left animal activists horrified at the discovery.

The kittens, aged between three and four weeks, were found in a paper bag in street in Għajnsielem, and Animal Welfare Gozo shared the images, asking how anyone could abandon the young animals in such a terrible fashion.

“Apart from the cruelty of such an action, the suffering these poor creatures, both mother and kittens are being put through is beyond words. Why, when you can approach us to obtain a free neutering voucher?”