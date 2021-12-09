Two Towers To Take Over Malta’s Former Trade Fair Grounds Car Park Following PA Approval 

The Planning Authority has approved an application for the construction of a two-tower residential complex on the site of the former trade fair grounds’ car park.

Despite the local council indicating it was against the development, the locality’s mayor Annie Marie Muscat Fenech Adami voted in favour of the project.

The development will see the construction of 136 residential units in two separate buildings – a ten-floor tower and a second with eight storeys.

The planning board ignored objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which raised concerns about the impact of the development on long distance views, including the view of the Mosta dome.