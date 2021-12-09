Two Towers To Take Over Malta’s Former Trade Fair Grounds Car Park Following PA Approval
The Planning Authority has approved an application for the construction of a two-tower residential complex on the site of the former trade fair grounds’ car park.
Despite the local council indicating it was against the development, the locality’s mayor Annie Marie Muscat Fenech Adami voted in favour of the project.
The development will see the construction of 136 residential units in two separate buildings – a ten-floor tower and a second with eight storeys.
The planning board ignored objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which raised concerns about the impact of the development on long distance views, including the view of the Mosta dome.
In fact, it described the project as excessive, especially when considering its proximity to the Urban Conservation Area.
NGO representative Annick Bonello was the only person that voted against the development.
According to MaltaToday, Muscat Fenech Adami insisted that while she was personally against the development, it would have been selfish of her to vote against, considering that the application was in line with the relevant planning policies.
She added that she agreed with the developer that two high towers were the option that ensured most open spaces.
