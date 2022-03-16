Two Venezuelan Women – One Aged Just 18 – Arrested With Cocaine Worth €400,000 Entering Malta

Two women – one aged just 18, the other 29 – have been arrested with around 4kgs of what is suspected to be cocaine.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth around €400,000 in street market value.

Police said that members of Malta’s Customs Unit noticed the two women, who are both from Venezuela, after they arrived on a flight from Madrid, Spain.

After raising officials suspicion, they were approached – however, police said they did not cooperate with officials requests, leading to airport police approaching them with a canine unit, which indicated that they were carrying illicit substances.

They were arrested, and a search upon them led to a find of several bags of a substance suspected to be cocaine.