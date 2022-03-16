Two Venezuelan Women – One Aged Just 18 – Arrested With Cocaine Worth €400,000 Entering Malta
Two women – one aged just 18, the other 29 – have been arrested with around 4kgs of what is suspected to be cocaine.
The cocaine is estimated to be worth around €400,000 in street market value.
Police said that members of Malta’s Customs Unit noticed the two women, who are both from Venezuela, after they arrived on a flight from Madrid, Spain.
After raising officials suspicion, they were approached – however, police said they did not cooperate with officials requests, leading to airport police approaching them with a canine unit, which indicated that they were carrying illicit substances.
They were arrested, and a search upon them led to a find of several bags of a substance suspected to be cocaine.
Magistrate Doreen Clarke was informed of the find and has opened an inquiry into the crime. Police investigations continue as the women are expected to be charged over the find in the coming days.
Cocaine is one of the most popular drugs to use recreationally on the island, with recent figures showing that the majority of drug addicts seeking rehabilitation in Malta are cocaine users.
