Two-Year-Old Critical After Falling Two Storeys From Mellieħa Residence

A two-year-old boy has been critically injured in a fall from a Mellieħa residence.

The incident happened at 10:30am this morning at a residence in Triq ir-Rattan. The child is understood to have fallen out of the residence’s window. 

Members of the civil protection department as well as a medical team from Mater Dei were dispatched to the scene. The child was certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Nadine Lia is underway. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

