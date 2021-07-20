Two-Year-Old Critical After Falling Two Storeys From Mellieħa Residence

The incident happened at 10:30am this morning at a residence in Triq ir-Rattan. The child is understood to have fallen out of the residence’s window.

A two-year-old boy has been critically injured in a fall from a Mellieħa residence.

Members of the civil protection department as well as a medical team from Mater Dei were dispatched to the scene. The child was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Nadine Lia is underway.

Investigations are ongoing.

