Two Years On And Police Still Don’t Know Who Sent PN MPs Cocaine

It’s been more than two years since envelopes filled with cocaine were sent to PN figures and police are yet to find any closure to the case.

Simon Busuttil, Jason Azzopardi, Karol Aquilina and MEP David Casa had all received packages between February and March 2019. In a statement issued today, the four men said that they had received the envelopes soon after the Times of Malta and Reuters revealed Yorgen Fenech was the owner of secret Dubai company 17 Black.

Fenech would later be charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galiza.

“We understand that there are people in Malta with the available means, the interest and intention to pay us back by trying to hurt us and our dearest. This is why we are publicly drawing everyone’s attention, particularly the country’s institutions, to the danger we are in. We expect the country’s institutions not to wait for one of us to be attacked to take action,” they said.

Aquilina received the package, sent from Canada, at his office at the PN headquarters. Casa received a package mailed from Sweden to his Malta office while the MEP was in Brussels. The package addressed to Busuttil was mailed to the PN headquarters in April 2019. Azzopardi’s envelope was sent to PN headquarters from Germany.

“More than two years have passed and we have heard absolutely nothing from the authorities about this serious case… until now the authorities have not informed us on the state of investigations, the conclusions reached and what action will be taken against those who tried to harm us,” they said.

The four men closed their statement by pledging to continue their fight against corruption.

Who do you think was behind the packages?