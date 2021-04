Two young people, a man and a woman, have been hospitalised after they were hit by a car on Triq ix-Xatt, Pieta this evening.

Police confirmed that the incident happened at 5.20pm. The vehicle was a Renault Clio, driving by a 30-year-old woman from Tarxien.

Officers are on-site, while an ambulance took the two to Mater Dei for treatment.

Their condition is as yet unknown.

More details as they come

Photo: Net News