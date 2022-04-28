Uber, The Global Ride-Hailing Supremo, Is Coming To Malta

Lovin Malta can reveal that the global ride-hailing firm will be up and running on the islands in the coming weeks, giving drivers and users a whole new platform to turn to.

Malta’s mobility providers have grown in recent years with major players now competing with traditional taxi services.

Uber covers around 72 countries and 10,500 cities – with its services ranging from ride-hailing to food delivery and couriers. It remains to be seen whether all its services will make it into the country.

Uber does not own any vehicles; instead, it receives a commission from each booking. Fares are quoted to the customer in advance but can vary depending on distances.

Will you catch an uber?