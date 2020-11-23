د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

UK-Based Vaccine Preventing 70% Of People From Getting COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca can prevent 70.4% of people from contracting the virus, new data shows.

The vaccine was found to be effective in preventing people of all ages, including the elderly, from getting COVID-19.

“The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by COVID-19,“ vaccinology professor at the University of Oxford Sarah Gilbert told The Guardian.

“We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits fro the whole world.“

The University said that the 70% effectiveness comes from combining two dose regimes. One was 90% effective and the other 62%.

Earlier this month, a US-based vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna was found to be 94.% effecting in protecting people from COVID-19.

Pfizer and BioNTech also announced that their potential COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect around 94% of people over 65 years old.

What do you make of this development?

READ NEXT: Franciscans Ask Pope To Dismiss Sexually-Abusive Burmarrad Priest

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK