UK-Based Vaccine Preventing 70% Of People From Getting COVID-19

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca can prevent 70.4% of people from contracting the virus, new data shows.

The vaccine was found to be effective in preventing people of all ages, including the elderly, from getting COVID-19.

“The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by COVID-19,“ vaccinology professor at the University of Oxford Sarah Gilbert told The Guardian.

“We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits fro the whole world.“

The University said that the 70% effectiveness comes from combining two dose regimes. One was 90% effective and the other 62%.

Earlier this month, a US-based vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company Moderna was found to be 94.% effecting in protecting people from COVID-19.

Pfizer and BioNTech also announced that their potential COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect around 94% of people over 65 years old.

