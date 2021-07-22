د . إAEDSRر . س

UK Legally Places Malta On ‘High Risk’ List Due To FATF Greylisting

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The United Kingdom has just passed a law legally defining Malta as ‘high-risk’ following the island’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The new law, which features a list of countries considered high-risk in terms on money laundering and terrorist financing, also includes other newly greylisted countries Haiti and the Philippines.

The new classification for the island’s efforts to counter financial crimes may be the latest blow to the island’s international reputation following a tumultuous number of years.

The list includes a number of countries considered to have problematic approaches to financial crimes, including Panama, Sudan and the Cayman Islands.

North Korea – known officially as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – is also included.

You can see the full list below:

On the new list, Ghana, which has been whitelisted, is no longer classed as a high-risk country due to “enhanced customer due diligence requirements in regulation 33(3)”.

Do you think Malta deserves to be classified as high risk by the UK?

READ NEXT: 'Off-Duty Police Officer Attacked Us And Kicked Us Out Of Sliema Lido,' Colombian Partygoers Say

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All