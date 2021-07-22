UK Legally Places Malta On ‘High Risk’ List Due To FATF Greylisting

The United Kingdom has just passed a law legally defining Malta as ‘high-risk’ following the island’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The new law, which features a list of countries considered high-risk in terms on money laundering and terrorist financing, also includes other newly greylisted countries Haiti and the Philippines.

The list includes a number of countries considered to have problematic approaches to financial crimes, including Panama, Sudan and the Cayman Islands.

North Korea – known officially as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – is also included.

You can see the full list below: