UK Man Who Was Hiding In Malta While On Europe’s Most-Wanted List Convicted Of Torture And Murder  

A British television researcher who was arrested in Malta after spending 16 years on the run has been convicted of murdering a man at a cannabis farm.

Christopher Guest More, 43, was wanted for torturing and killing Brian Waters in Tabley Cheshire in 2003. He was living under a false name in Malta, where he was arrested in a joint operation between the Maltese and British police in 2019.

Three other men – John Wilson, James Raven and Otis Matthews – are all serving life sentences for the same murder.

Waters was killed at the farm in front of his daughter and his son on 19th June 2003.