UK Man Who Was Hiding In Malta While On Europe’s Most-Wanted List Convicted Of Torture And Murder
A British television researcher who was arrested in Malta after spending 16 years on the run has been convicted of murdering a man at a cannabis farm.
Christopher Guest More, 43, was wanted for torturing and killing Brian Waters in Tabley Cheshire in 2003. He was living under a false name in Malta, where he was arrested in a joint operation between the Maltese and British police in 2019.
Three other men – John Wilson, James Raven and Otis Matthews – are all serving life sentences for the same murder.
Waters was killed at the farm in front of his daughter and his son on 19th June 2003.
He was found guilty of murder as well as conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm to a second man who worked on the farm and who was also tortured.
More had challenged the validity of the European Arrest Warrant, on the strength of which he was extradited back to the UK, in Maltese courts but was ultimately returned home to face trial.
More is believed to have owed his victim over £20,000 in cannabis.
Following the murder More is understood to have travelled to Spain and later South Africa, Mozambuique and Turkey before ultimately settling in Malta where he went by the name Andrew Lamb.
He was working as a yacht captain when he was arrested.
