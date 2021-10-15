UK MP David Amess Dies After Being Stabbed At Constituency Meeting 

A member of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons has been killed in a stabbing during a meeting with his constituents.

Essex Police said they had been called regarding reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea at 1pm this afternoon. The police later confirmed that Amess had succumbed to his injuries.

A man has been arrested in relation to the stabbing.

The 69-year-old, who is MP for Southend West, was stabbed as he met constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene.

The Jo Cox Foundation, the charity set up in memory of the MP who was murdered in 2016, said it was “horrified” by reports of the stabbing.

“We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time,” the foundation said.

