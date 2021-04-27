د . إAEDSRر . س

UK No Longer A ‘Red Zone’ For Travelling To Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s government has announced that the United Kingdom will no longer be considered a red zone for travelling. 

It will now be placed on the amber list following epidemiological studies. Travellers arriving in Malta from an amber list country will be required to present a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.

Travellers arriving in Malta from any of these countries who fail to produce such a test will be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

The change will be introduced with immediate effect.

Malta has already been placed on a list of the UK government’s green list” for non-essential travel, which will come into force on 17th May. 

British residents make up a significant chunk of tourists who visit Malta and will be crucial to the country’s post-COVID-19 economy.

Malta’s government had already announced that it plans to reopen the islands to tourism on 1st June 2021. It has since announced several schemes to attract tourists to Malta, including a €3.5 million fund to encourage foreign tourists to stay at a three, four or five-star hotel.

Under the scheme, the government will pay tourists €100 if they stay at a five-star hotel, €75 if they stay at a four-star hotel, and €50 if they stay at a three-star hotel. Hotels will need to match those sums.

Malta has seen a drop in active COVID-19 cases over recent weeks following the implementation of strict restrictions. Meanwhile, over 108,000 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

What do you think of the decision?

 

READ NEXT: Malta’s English Language Schools Risk Losing 10,700 Students This Summer As They're Kept In The Dark

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All