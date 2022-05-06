Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Set To Address Maltese Parliament Next Week  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver a virtual message to Malta’s Parliament next week, Speaker Anglu Farrugia has announced.

Interviewed on TVAM, Farrugia confirmed that, barring problems from Ukraine’s side, Zelenskyy will address Parliament on Tuesday 10th May at 4pm.

Zelenskyy has recently addressed a number of national parliaments, including in the UK, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Japan, and the European Parliament.

In one of his first moves as Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ian Borg last month invited Zelenskyy to address the Maltese Parliament, which is set to reconvene on Saturday in what will be its 14th legislature.

Zelenskyy has been appealing to countries around the world to ramp up their support for Ukraine and tighten their sanctions on Russia, which invaded the country last February.

