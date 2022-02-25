Ukrainian Who Penned Part Of Eurovision 2016’s Anti-War Winning Song Protests Outside Malta’s Russian Embassy

As many people were glued to their phones with shocking photos and videos flooding in on social media, one Ukrainian man, Art Antonian, took matters in his own hands and went to protest in front of the gates of Malta’s Russian Embassy.

@art.hormiga – a journalist and a writer himself – has been living in Malta for over two years, but he actually grew up in Russia, where he says he witnessed first-hand “the complete lack of human rights and horrific, constant propaganda on every TV set, every newspaper, and every corner of every street.”

And he’s used his background to send anti-war messages on one of the biggest global stages – the Eurovision Song Contest.

Antonian actually wrote the lyrics to the English segment of the winning song from the 2016 contest – Jamala’s 1944. The song had struck a chord across Europe with its strong anti-war sentiment and powerful message – and Antonian is listed as an official lyricist on it, alongside singer-songwriter Jamala.

1944 was about Joseph Stalin’s mass deportation in 1944 of the entire ethnic Tatar population from Crimea.