Ukrainian Who Penned Part Of Eurovision 2016’s Anti-War Winning Song Protests Outside Malta’s Russian Embassy
As many people were glued to their phones with shocking photos and videos flooding in on social media, one Ukrainian man, Art Antonian, took matters in his own hands and went to protest in front of the gates of Malta’s Russian Embassy.
@art.hormiga – a journalist and a writer himself – has been living in Malta for over two years, but he actually grew up in Russia, where he says he witnessed first-hand “the complete lack of human rights and horrific, constant propaganda on every TV set, every newspaper, and every corner of every street.”
And he’s used his background to send anti-war messages on one of the biggest global stages – the Eurovision Song Contest.
Antonian actually wrote the lyrics to the English segment of the winning song from the 2016 contest – Jamala’s 1944. The song had struck a chord across Europe with its strong anti-war sentiment and powerful message – and Antonian is listed as an official lyricist on it, alongside singer-songwriter Jamala.
1944 was about Joseph Stalin’s mass deportation in 1944 of the entire ethnic Tatar population from Crimea.
Hearing that his friends back in Ukraine were being forced to flee as the Russian invasion started, Antonian rushed to the embassy with a very clear message emblazoned on a hand-painted sign.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Antonian explained why he wanted to protest by himself and make a strong point.
“The emperor has completely gone insane,” Antonian told Lovin Malta in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It’s obscene what that shallow person is doing to the whole world right now.”
He spoke of standing outside the embassy by himself – and finding the support from Maltese people who passed by.
“At first I was alone outside the embassy, and I felt so supported, people were showing me their thumbs and driving by and waving, and I saw kids asking their parents what I was doing and the parents explaining what’s happening,” he continued, thanking all the people who “expressed their support for me”.
@lovinmaltaofficial The story of Art Atnonian, the Ukranian who went to protest in front of Malta’s Russian Embassy today. 🇲🇹🇺🇦 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #ukraine ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Initially, his placard had a cuss word on it – but when he realised he was just across from a school, he quickly changed the sign.
And it’s not just Antonian protesting – a crowd gathered in Valletta last night to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, with another event set for this Saturday at 2pm near Triton Fountain.
View this post on Instagram
Share this story to show your support for Art and his Ukrainian brothers and sisters