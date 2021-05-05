Ultra-Swimmer Neil Agius Given Commonwealth Award Signed By The Queen Of England

Endurance swimmer and inspirational environmental activist Neil Agius has been given the Commonwealth Points of Light award honouring his “exceptional voluntary service advocating for plastic-free seas”. In a ceremony, British High Commissioner Cathy Ward presented Agius with the certificate which is signed by Queen Elizabeth II. This comes after her recognition of his work, which she expressed in August 2020. Agius had become the 151st Commonwealth Point of Light recipient back in August 2020, following the completion of his daunting 95km swim between Sicily and St Julian’s to raise awareness of the threats to the world’s oceans and their biodiversity. He is only the second person in known history to have undertaken this swim. Agius is also the co-founder of the Wave of Change campaign which raises awareness of plastic pollution in the Maltese sea.

The certificate was personally signed by the Queen herself

The award comes as Agius is expected to announce his next big project shortly, with many of his admirers ready to see what the man has in store for his next big journey.

During his meeting with High Commissioner Ward, Neil expressed his satisfaction in inspiring so many to make changes to the way they treat Mother Earth. “There is no Plan-et B so we really need to respect it, once we can learn to do that then we will be able to enjoy it at its full potential and glory,” Agius said during the ceremony. Commissioner Ward expressed her admiration towards Agius’ “incredible accomplishments aimed at raising awareness about climate change and other global issues and praised him for leading by example to inspire change”. As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

