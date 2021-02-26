‘Under The Influence’ Bus Driver Of Fatal 2018 Żurrieq Open-Top Bus Incident To Be Charged In Court

A driver who is believed to have been under the influence when his double-decker tour bus crashed and killed two people in 2018 will be charged in court today.

According to Times of Malta, Charles D’Amato will face charges of dangerous and negligent driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to safeguard his own health and safety for the tragic 2018 accident.

Moreover, four directors of the family-run bus company, City Sightseeing Malta Limited, will face charges of involuntary homicide and causing injuries to 21 other passengers. They will also be charged with failing to ensure the health and safety of the passengers on the bus, failing to inform JobsPlus about the driver’s employment and failing to provide proper training to prevent workplace accidents.

The directors and bus driver will appear before Magistrate Joe Mifsud later today.

The incident happened in April 2018 when two tourists were struck by a tree as the open-top double-decker was driving through Valletta Road.

62-year-old Belgian national Richard De Vrieze and 37-year-old Spanish national Elisaveta Danielova Avdala died on the spot while eight passengers suffered from serious injuries and 13 others suffered from slight injuries.

The heirs of the victims of the fatal incident have since sued Transport Malta and City Sightseeing Malta for damages.

