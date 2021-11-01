د . إAEDSRر . س

Undercarriage Malfunction Forces Small Plane To Make Emergency Landing At Malta Airport 

A small aircraft made a successful emergency landing at Malta International Airport (MIA) this afternoon after a malfunction in its landing gear. Nobody was injured in the incident. 

In a statement, MIA said that the plane’s two crew members had declared an emergency at 2.19pm as they were preparing to land.

The plane touched down on the airport runway an hour later, following a number of attempts to land. 

MIA said it had immediately triggered its emergency response plan as soon as the emergency was declared, with fire and medical crews on site to assist in the operation. 

The relevant authorities will be undertaking an investigation into the cause of incident.

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

