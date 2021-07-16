Undeterred By Condemnation Of Freebies By Politicians, Labour Candidate Offers Free Private Lessons At Party Clubs 

Anyone who’s spent more than a few days in Malta will undoubtedly be aware of the country’s obsession with politics and the entire political system’s dependency on clientelism.

The practice of MPs and electoral candidates handing out favours and freebies is nothing new. It is not uncommon for ministers’ secretaries to cold call constituents and ask them whether they “need anything”.

We also regularly see gifts being handed to voters, from oranges to face masks and everything in between, we really have seen it all… or have we?

One Labour candidate appears to have taken the practice to a whole new level, offering free maths private lessons to primary students. The lessons are being held at Labour party clubs in the district she will be contesting.