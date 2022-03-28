د . إAEDSRر . س

Unelected Evarist Bartolo And Jose Herrera Announce Retirement From Politics

Two veteran Maltese politicians have announced their retirement from the political scene after not being re-elected in the 2022 General Election.

Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera, who served as Foreign Affairs Minister and Culture and Art Minister respectively, have spent nigh on three decades each in Maltese politics.

Now, the two of them welcome a new chapter in their lives.

“A new season begins in my life now that I’ve not been elected to Parliament,” Bartolo said today. “And all seasons have their own beauty.”

He congratulated all those who had been elected, and called for a stronger government and opposition to guide the country through both domestic as well as foreign threats.

Herrera thanked all those that had shown him support over the last six legislaturs, saying that “all beginnings come with an end” and the time had come for him to retire from politics.

“A big thank you to everyone who worked with me over the years for the benefit of the Maltese and Gozitan people,” he said.

The results from the 2022 General Election, held yesterday, have welcomed in a new round of MPs – check out the full list by following this link.

What do you think of both Bartolo and Herrera’s tenures?

