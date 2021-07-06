Union Ready To ‘Name And Shame’ Schools Who Force Teachers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Malta

A Maltese educators’ union has said it would name and shame any schools or employers that attempted to force teachers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It is shameful to hear that this is the way that an employer is thanking educators for going out of their way to pursue with teaching and learning against all odds during a pandemic,” the Malta Union of Teachers said in a statement today. “The MUT is ready to name and shame any employer who does not adhere with legislation and who uses threatening tactics with educators.”

“The MUT communicated with the Director of Employment and with the Superintendent of Public Health requesting their action and enforcement of applicable laws in force.”

Their reaction comes after teachers and other staff in private educational institutions were told they had to take the COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to continue working in the upcoming scholastic year.

Lovin Malta has been informed that certain schools have told their staff that it’s mandatory for them to have taken the vaccine and must present a vaccine certificate by the start of next year.

Some have told their staff that they are only exempt from taking the vaccine if they have medical issues and must take their concerns to HR to accommodate them. However, sources have told this newsroom that some schools have not allowed for the exemption.

Around the world, companies and countries are grappling with how – if they even should – enforce the vaccination of workers.

In Malta, third country nationals are required to get several vaccines to work on the island. In Italy, hospital employees who refuse to be vaccinated could even have their wage suspended.

However, an EU resolution on COVID-19 vaccines states that it isn’t mandatory, and that “no one under political, social or other should be pressured to be vaccinated if they do not wish to do so”.

