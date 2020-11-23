Unique Concrete Home In Birkirkara Back Gardens Has People Wondering If WW3 Is Approaching
A building soon to become a home in Birkirkara is turning some heads – online at least, since it seems it’s basically hidden from the public’s view in the central locality.
“Pillbox concrete house in the village core of Birkirkara. World War Three architectural approach?” asked photographer Daniel Cilia, who uploaded the image to social media.
“This is the way the Planning Authority is safe-keeping our village cores? This house is exactly 130 metres from St Helen’s Parish Church.”
“PS,” he continued. “This is visible only from the back gardens and house rooftops. The entrance to this house is from an inconspicuous garage door in Triq Il-Bwieraq.”
Local residents were surprised to see it, saying they lived in the locality and had no idea it was being built.
However, most of the discussion was based around the exact aesthetic value – or lack thereof, as it were – of the design of the unique-looking place.
“You’ll soon see it in some posh ‘lifestyle’ magazine, with the designers waffling about ‘modern take’, ‘seamless blending’ or some other bullshit,” said one person.
“Looks safer than the US Embassy in Ta’ Qali,” said another jokingly. “I’m sure it’s got a bunker too.”
Either way, if WW3 were to happen anytime soon, you can probably find us heading to B’kara with our packed belongings and some canned goods.
Cover photo credit: Daniel Cilia