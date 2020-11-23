Unique Concrete Home In Birkirkara Back Gardens Has People Wondering If WW3 Is Approaching

A building soon to become a home in Birkirkara is turning some heads – online at least, since it seems it’s basically hidden from the public’s view in the central locality.

“Pillbox concrete house in the village core of Birkirkara. World War Three architectural approach?” asked photographer Daniel Cilia, who uploaded the image to social media.

“This is the way the Planning Authority is safe-keeping our village cores? This house is exactly 130 metres from St Helen’s Parish Church.”

“PS,” he continued. “This is visible only from the back gardens and house rooftops. The entrance to this house is from an inconspicuous garage door in Triq Il-Bwieraq.”