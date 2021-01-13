United States Carries Out Execution Of Only Woman On Federal Death Row

A 52-year-old woman who murdered a pregnant woman and abducted her unborn child in 2004 has been executed in the United States.

Lisa Montgomery was the only woman on federal death row and was the first woman to be executed in nearly 70 years. She was executed by lethal injection earlier today in a federal prison complex in Indiana despite a series of last-minute court orders that briefly blocked her execution

Montgomery’s death is the 11th execution to be carried out under the Trump administration which resumed the practice of federal capital punishment after a 17-year hiatus.

In Malta, the last person to be executed was Carmelo Borg Pisani, who was hung in 1942 on charges for treason.

However, the practice of capital punishment was abolished in Malta in 1971.

Montgomery strangled a pregnant woman in Missouri before cutting out and kidnapping her baby, claiming it as her own. She was found by police cradling the child she claimed she gave birth to the day before. She later confessed to the killing and was found guilty of the crime in 2007.

The baby girl lived and turned 16 last month.

