United States’ ‘Renewed Commitment’ To Fight Climate Change Welcomed By Prime Minister Robert Abela  

“Today, many have breathed a sigh of relief hearing about the US renewed commitment to ensure that the world makes the necessary changes. The challenge is big, as is the hope that we can change it into opportunities.”

“Climate change is a global challenge in the face of which there are no small or big players,” Abela said in a Facebook post accompanied by a photo of US President Joe Biden and himself.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has welcomed what he described as a renewed commitment on the part of the United States to combat climate change and its effects.

Abela is currently leading a delegation to the United Nations’ COP26 summit in Glasgow, which is aimed at ensuring that countries are on track to reach their emissions targets by 2030 and 2050, as well as to encourage lifestyle changes that can protect biodiversity.

The conference will also be looking to mobilise international finance to help companies change their business model and to foster a greater sense of global collaboration.

During the first day of the conference, Biden apologised for his predecessor’s decision to quit the UN Paris climate agreement.

“We will demonstrate to the world that the United States is not only back at the table, but hopeful leading by the power of our example,” he said.

The conference’s first day also saw India pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2070, and to source half of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

