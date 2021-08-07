University of Malta Is Digitising Past Students’ Theses But Destroying The Hard Copies In The Process

The University of Malta library is currently in the process of digitising its vast collection of past students’ dissertations at their premises. However, there’s a catch, the hard copies are being destroyed in the process.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the University of Malta explained:

“In order to enable the digitisation of the above-mentioned dissertations, which are currently in their hard-copy form, the binding has to be removed to enable the scanning and digitisation phases to take place.”

It also added that the process is already immensely time consuming as it is, and “contacting students to collect one loose copy of their dissertation would slow down this process.”

The university highlighted that “the priority in this digitisation exercise is to retain data and make it easier to access, therefore maximising the visibility of the students’ work, preserving it for the time to come, and help promote it to a wider and more international range of researchers whenever possible.”

What do you make of this?