University Of Malta Mulls Online Exams As Law Faculty Tells Students Lectures Will Be Virtual Next Week

Law students at the University of Malta have been informed that their lectures will be held online when classes resume on Monday. “Kindly note that, on Monday 3rd January, lectures will be held online,” the Faculty of Laws told students in an email. “Please keep a look out for further information concerning how lectures are to proceed after Monday.”

Meanwhile, students are still awaiting a decision by the education authorities as to whether their upcoming January exams will take place physically or remotely. University rector Alfred Vella told The Malta Independent that discussions are underway with the Superintendence of Public Health and that he isn’t ruling out a hybrid system, with some exams held physically and others online. He argued that while lecturers who want to test how students apply their study material can shift their exams online, those who want to test their students’ memory must hold physical exams.

The University Student’ Council (KSU) has called for exams to be shifted online for logistical reasons, in light of the fact that several students are in quarantine. It warned that forcing quarantined students to miss their January exams and sit for them in September will be unfair on them because they wouldn’t have a chance to resit them that same year if they fail their first test. Do you think exams should be held online next month?