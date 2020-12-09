University Of Malta Receives €20,000 Donation To Research National Strategy On Domestic Violence

“The donation will address the aggressors and their behaviour, what services we can change and how we can address the issue of them being violent with their partner,” she said.

The donation was presented by the prime minister’s wife, Lydia Abela, in collaboration with the Ministry for Tourism, at a press conference earlier today and with the intent to devise a strategy to tackle domestic violence.

A total of €20,000 has been donated to the University of Malta to carry out research on domestic violence.

The Faculty for Social Wellbeing, led by Dean Andrew Azzopardi, will spearhead ten months of research into domestic violence and how to tackle the ongoing problem, which has serious ramifications not only for the couples involved but the children too.

“I have felt the pain that these children suffer when they see their parents fight with each other and the physical and mental abuse they carry throughout their lives which can haunt them in the future,” Abela said.

In addition to raising awareness of domestic violence, the project aims to seek tangible results.

“As a university, we have to respond. This is an important partnership that will bring different professionals together to better understand what is happening. The end product is to see the number of domestic violence cases decrease,” said Azzopardi.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo described domestic violence as a “social scourge” that needed to be eradicated.

“We need to eradicate the taboo surrounding domestic violence. We need to instill a mentality in our children so that they realise that this isn’t acceptable before we can move forward,” he said.

What do you make of this? Let us know below