University Of Malta Scientists Developing Plasma Gun To Kill Viruses… Including COVID-19

A team of scientists from the University of Malta is currently working on a revolutionary disinfection method that uses plasma to kill microorganisms.

Plasma is one of four naturally occurring states of matter, the other three being solid, liquid and gas, and is the material that most weapons seen in science fiction movies use.

While not common on earth, it is believed to be the most common state of matter in the universe and consists of highly charged particles with extremely high energy.

The team of scientists is currently developing technology that will look to bring plasma guns from the sci-fi realm in modern-day healthcare, as a disinfectant against bacteria and viruses, like COVID-19.

The project, called SANITAS, is being led by Dr Jefferson de Oliveira Mallia, a research support officer with the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta and Dr Sholeem Griffin from the Centre for Biomedical Cybernetics.