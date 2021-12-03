Untouchable: Joseph Portelli Goes Ahead With Illegal ODZ Qala Development Without A Care In The World 

The illegal works – which include building a pool which has not been applied for – were first raised by Moviment Graffitti two months ago with Lovin Malta having followed developments closely since.

“Illegal excavation work in ODZ next to his monstrous development in Qala appears to have blatantly continued,” the group said.

Activist group Moviment Graffitti said this morning that a visit to the site of the development showed that works were still underway, despite a planning authority enforcement notice.

Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli is carrying on with illegal ODZ works in Qala, Gozo, despite being told to stop by the Planning Authority and countless reports and objections by residents and activists.

“He had not even submitted an application, let alone obtained permission for these works, which were in fact illegal. Despite the fact that the PA ordered a stop to the works, Portelli continued,” the group said, insisting this showed “the absolute impunity Portelli enjoys, as well as how the country’s authorities continue to drag their feet in taking action”.

The group noted that Portelli had last week employed the “usual tactic” of applying for his illegal works to be sanctioned after he started work, urging the public to object to the application.

“We remind you that Portelli had admitted publicly that he did not have a permit for these works and without any shame said that he was sure he would be granted a permit. If the permit is in fact issued and the work sanctioned, it will show that the authorities are truly complicit in the various illegalities committed by Portelli and his friends.”

This was the latest incident, the group said, that showed that local authorities only served developers.

The 64 flat-project has been opposed by the Qala Local Council and two environmental NGOs, Moviment Graffitti and Din L-Art Helwa, for which they filed an appeal.

An Environmental Impact Assessment was never carried out for the proposed development prior to issuing the permit, even though the site exceeds 30,000 sqm of land.

The Environment and Planning tribunal had also rejected the organisations’ and residents’ requests to suspend the works until the appeal hearing is decided.

The disputed project is part of an entire saga involving Carravan Company Limited, which has been serving as a medium in the transfer and reselling of land. The company was set up back in 2017, making €1.5 million from last May’s sales alone.

Do you agree with Moviment Graffitii?