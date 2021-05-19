‘Untruthful’ Ċaqnu Tax Bill Report Undermines Social Contract Between State and Tax Payers, Finance Minister Says

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has slammed the Times of Malta for a report this morning which said that construction magnate Charles Polidano, known as Iċ–Ċaqnu, had had a €40 million tax bill slashed to less than €10 million following talks with senior government officials.

In a statement this afternoon, Caruana denied that tax arrears would be set off against property handed over to the government. Rather, he said that rather than paying Polidano Group for property it had already agreed to sell the government, the funds would be redirected towards the tax department.

“Such untruthful articles undermine the social contract between a State and its taxpayers, by giving the impression that appeasement is given to the preferred, when in reality the Government has embarked on an exercise to collect tax arrears which have remained uncollected for decades, giving all taxpayers fair and equal treatment to regularise themselves within the parameters of the law,” Caruana said.

He accused the paper of failing to verify the fact before publishing, adding that “a credible newspaper ought to do better”.

According to the paper, the agreement will see Polidano setting off some of his tax arrears against work done for state entities for which he has not yet been paid, as well as properties handed over to the government.