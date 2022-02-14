Unvaccinated People Can Enter Malta’s Gyms, Bars, Cinemas And More From Today

This follows a previous ease in rules, where vaccine requirements for entry into restaurants, snack bars and kazini were removed on 7th February 2022.

The new regulations came into force on 14th January 2022 and followed a prior mandate that allowed the Maltese to attend such establishments only if they were in possession of a valid vaccine certificate.

Unvaccinated people can once again visit gyms, pools, spas, cinemas and bars as Malta’s COVID-19 restrictions ease today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne had also announced that passengers coming to Malta from dark red zone countries will be required to quarantine for ten days, as opposed to 14, as of today.

In turn, persons coming to Malta who are required to quarantine, can do so at their place of residence (instead of a quarantine hotel), even if they only have a work permit.

Quarantine hotels will be used for people expected to quarantine, but do not have a residency or work permit.

Recent COVID-19 numbers continue to show a decline in active cases, with Malta looking likely to have reached a state of herd immunity that caters for a transition into normal life in the near future. Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted he would like to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions but that health authorities are advising him against such a course of action.

