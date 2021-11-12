Unvaccinated students of the University of Malta (UOM) will possibly have a separate graduation ceremony in December, a student has informed Lovin Malta. Due to COVID-19 regulations that only allow vaccinated individuals to attend events, students without a vaccination cannot attend the controversial tented ceremonies.

Therefore, the University has created the possibility of an alternative second ceremony for only unvaccinated individuals – the news was sent to these students yesterday via email. “Following our previous correspondence, and with particular reference to the restrictions the University of Malta is abiding by, as advised by the Superintendent of Public Health and the Maltese health authorities in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, alternative arrangements are being made to ensure that non vaccinated graduands are still given the opportunity to be conferred with their certificate,” the email reads. “In this regard, you are kindly requested to confirm whether you would prefer to graduate in absentia and then to collect your certificate from the Certification & Ceremonies Office after the graduation ceremony has taken place.” “Alternatively, you may choose to be present for an occasion to be held in December 2021, wherein non-vaccinated graduates will be handed their certificate. Further details regarding the latter option, should you opt for this, shall be communicated at a later stage.”

Email from the University of Malta sent to unvaccinated students

However, for this to ensue, the unvaccinated students must accept the offer and according to the student who spoke to Lovin Malta, everyone she has spoken to is against this initiative. She explained that many unvaccinated students are frustrated at the fact that they cannot graduate on the same day as their peers. In fact, the University confirmed in a separate email that the ceremony will be held after 3rd December, by which time all vaccinated students would have already graduated. Nonetheless, before this development, unvaccinated students were not allowed to attend any sort of graduation ceremony in compliance with the guidelines enforced by the Superintendence of Public Health.

Email from the University of Malta sent to unvaccinated students

Vaccinated graduates will have their ceremonies held in tents while their three allowed guests will get to watch a live stream of the ceremony from another tent nearby. More information on the separate small event will be provided at a later date, so stay tuned. Lovin Malta has reached out to the University of Malta for a comment. What do you think about this?

