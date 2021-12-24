Maltese University Lecturer Ranked In Top 2% Of Scientists Around The World

“Special thanks go to colleagues, collaborators and past mentors who have supported my research activities over the years.”

“I am very excited to be one of the academics ranked in the top 2% scientists in the world, in a recent study by Stanford University updated to citation year 2020,” Micallef said in a LinkedIn post, acknowledging and celebrating his achievement.

Dr. Alexander Micallef has found himself ranked in the top 2% of scientists from across the world in a new study conducted by Stanford University.

This impressive feat comes as no surprise once you read the accomplishments and qualifications of the Maltese senior lecturer.

Micallef has an Honours degree in engineering and a Masters in Electrical Engineering (Communication), along with a PhD in Electrical Engineering (Microgrids) from the University of Malta (UoM) in 2006, 2009 and 2015 respectively.

In 2008, the academic joined the Department of Industrial Electrical Power Conversion at the UoM as an assistant lecturer. In 2015, he was promoted to lecturer in that same department.

Micallef was also a visiting PhD student at the Aalborg University, Denmark in 2012. He was further elevated to a Senior Member of the IEEE in 2019.

“What’s IEEE?” you may be wondering.

Well, it’s the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

The scientist is also an Associated Editor for IEEE Access and IET Smart Grid, along with the Vice chair of the IEEE Malta Section.

To add to the list, Micallef was also the chair of the Technical Subcommittee on Smart Buildings and Customer Systems within the IEEE PES Technical Committee on Smart Buildings, Loads and Customer Systems (IEEE PES SBLCS).

Meanwhile, he’s also featured on Google Scholar.

It’s safe to say that Micallef is more-than-deserving of this impressive ranking and we wish him the best of luck in continuing his work and research.

Keep making Malta proud!

