‘Up To Planning Authority To Decide’: Church Defends Sale Of Għargħur Property For High-Rise Development
The church has defended its decision to sell a piece of land in Għargħur to third parties, who now intend to develop it into a “high-rise” building.
Yesterday it was reported that residents of the locality were up in arms over the proposed development, which they say will spell the end of Għargħur.
The centrally located 1,100 square metre plot is located just being the church and close to the village’s core. It was originally intended to be developed into building for catechism classes but was instead sold to third-party developers.
The proposed development has been applied for through four separate applications submitted by different individuals.
Reacting to the Times’ report, a Curia spokesperson noted that two of the four applications submitted did not relate to the land previously owned by the church.
As for the whole development, the spokesperson said it was ultimately up to the Planning Authority and other relevant entities to decide whether the proposed development is in line with existing policies and regulations for the area.
News of the proposed development saw the church on the receiving end of considerable backlash, with some residents blaming the church for selling the site which residents feel could have remained a green area.
“We’ve lost Għargħur,” one resident told Lovin Malta. Living right next to the green patch, she said most residents in her building are looking to rent out or sell their property before the “monstrous” developments become reality.
The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has joined several NGOs and residents in strongly objecting to what it described as an “unacceptable” and “cancerous” development.
