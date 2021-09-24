‘Up To Planning Authority To Decide’: Church Defends Sale Of Għargħur Property For High-Rise Development 

The church has defended its decision to sell a piece of land in Għargħur to third parties, who now intend to develop it into a “high-rise” building.

Yesterday it was reported that residents of the locality were up in arms over the proposed development, which they say will spell the end of Għargħur.

The centrally located 1,100 square metre plot is located just being the church and close to the village’s core. It was originally intended to be developed into building for catechism classes but was instead sold to third-party developers.

The proposed development has been applied for through four separate applications submitted by different individuals.