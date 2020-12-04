US Blogger Instantly Dismisses Joseph Muscat’s Court Claim That He’s Not Under FBI Investigation

US financial blogger Kenneth Rijock has dismissed Joseph Muscat’s statement in court today that he’s not being investigated by the FBI.

Rijock, a former-money-launderer-turned-FBI informant, has claimed on his blog that Muscat is being investigated by the FBI for corruption and aiding terrorist groups and that the US is seeking to extradite the former Maltese Prime Minister.

He has also claimed that Muscat plans to relocate to Dubai later on this year to become CEO of a newly formed division in the UAE by a Maltese hospitality company.

Testifying at the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry today, Muscat said he has no plan to leave Malta and revealed that he has deposited money in a US fund to investigate whether he really is being investigated. He said two former prosecutors have investigated Rijock’s claims and found them to be untrue.

However, Rijock countered that it’s common practice for the FBI to deny indicted individuals overseas any information about whether they have been charged, to keep them from fleeing to avoid arrest prosecution.

“When Muscat says his US attorneys did not find any filings against him, he is neglecting to mention the important fact that any new cases will be sealed and unavailable to any attorneys. He’s guilty of a sin of omission, which is generally the act of one who wishes to hide the truth about crimes they may have in their past,” he said.

“Muscat will learn about criminal charges filed against him when he is taken in US custody, and brought before a United States Magistrate Judge, in America, and no sooner. Next time, he should choose to tell Malta the truth.”

What do you make of Rijock’s statement?