US Embassy Calls For ‘Credible And Transparent’ Conclusion To Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Investigations 

The embassy also welcomed the publication of the public inquiry’s report, as well as the government’s commitment to implementing its recommendations.

In a statement on the occasion of the four-year anniversary of the murder, the embassy reiterated its call for a “thorough, transparent, timely and credible conclusion to the investigations into the murder”.

The embassy of the United States in Malta has urged for the transparent and timely conclusion of investigations into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“We reiterate that strong judicial processes and accountability are essential to the just conclusion to this case, which will reassure journalists everywhere that their voices are valued,” read the statement.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb on 16th October 2017 as she left her home in Bidnija. Seven men have been charged with complicity in her assassination.

The embassy said that the United States strongly supported the rule of law and the vital role of a free and independent press around the world. “We condemn those who would employ violence to silence dissenting voices.”

“For yours after her death, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s legacy lives on in the Maltese media and civil society organizations, which relentlessly scrutinize the authorities, exercising their role as guardians of democracy and rule of law. We stand by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family, the media, and civil society in their efforts to ensure that justice is served.”

