USA Shortens Quarantine Period To Five Days Given Reduced Omicron Variant Risks

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimise the risk of infecting others,” the CDC said.

People who test positive for the virus and whose symptoms appear to be decreasing may leave home after five days.

“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others,” the CDC said in a statement.

The United States has shortened its recommended quarantine period for people who test positive or come into contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19.

It follows similar moves by other countries, including South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected and which yesterday said it was putting an end to quarantine and contact tracing given the prevalence of the virus within the community.

The country said that by retaining quarantine, it was effectively punishing those who got tested over those who chose not to do so.

The new variant alarmed scientists because of the large number of mutations it possesses, many of which are key in allowing it to evade the body’s immune response, as well as the protection conferred by the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use.

It has since, however, been shown that while more transmissible than other variants, Omicron is 50 to 70% less likely to result in the need for hospitalisation.

Malta last week announced that it had detected its first cases of the variant amid what is the country’s largest ever surge in active cases since the pandemic began.

As things stand, Malta still requires anyone who has tested positive for the virus, or come into contact with a positive case to quarantine for 14 days, deterring the public from getting tested by the health authorities.

Health Minister Chris Fearne recently dismissed suggestions that the number of active cases in Malta could be up to three times higher than official figures show but the reality is that many are opting for home test kits over official government testing in order not to be confined to their homes for two weeks.

As the world gets a clearer picture about the Omicron variant – including its rapid spread – healthcare systems are likely to alter their strategies for dealing with the virus, including whether there is still a need for containment.

