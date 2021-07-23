Using Public Swings Aged 15 And Over – And So Much More – Will No Longer Land You In Maltese Court

A number of offences – some rather peculiar – are being downgraded in an attempt to free up the courts’ time.

No less than 39 contraventions that are currently tried in front of a magistrate will now be heard by a justice commissioner as part of a tribunal.

After the summer recess, a bill will be presented in parliament to change how these 39 charges within the Criminal Code will be heard by regional tribunals, and no longer in a magistrates court, Times of Malta reported, while also compiling a list of the contraventions… and it’s safe to say some of them are quite interesting.

Among the 39 offences include things like running “violently” in the streets, seeking medical attention while pretending to be sick and even fighting in the street as a joke.

Anyone found to be pretending to be a fortune-teller or interpreting dreams for profit will also no longer be tried in courts, but face a tribunal instead.

Pictured above: fortune tellers after the law change

While some of them are a bit more serious – such as leaving a weapon in an open space or unlawful betting – the Justice Ministry has taken the opportunity to also downgrade some stranger crimes in a new bid to free up court resources.