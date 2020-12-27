Vaccinated Nurse Encourages Malta To Get Inoculated As Robert Abela Outlines Road To Normality

Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech, the first Maltese person to get vaccinated against COVID-19, encouraged the general public to get inoculated.

Meanwhile on a telephone interview, Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted that the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Malta kickstarted Malta’s road back to normality.

Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne could be seen standing alongside Grech as she received the vaccine. They both congratulated the nurse soon after the vaccine was administered.

“I worth with COVID-19 positive patients and I know what effects the virus has left on these people,“ Grech told Times of Malta.

“So considering everything, when you measure side effects of the vaccine, which are flu-like symptoms, joint pains, or headaches, that’s just a little bit of suffering when compared to catching the coronavirus.”

Grech also praised the government’s choice to inoculate nurses and healthcare workers first, saying that frontliners need to remain strong in order to keep taking care of patients.

In his interview, Abela highlighted the government’s hard work to keep the economy afloat throughout the pandemic.

“They were 10 months of non-stop work. I had only been Prime Minister for around two months and we were shutting down a third of the economy by closing down the airport. It was a tough decision, but we needed to protect people’s livelihoods,” Abela said.

“Today, we find our country in pole position to recover economically… we will be one of the first countries that recovers economically.”

