Vaccinated Residents Without A Maltese ID Will Receive A Certificate Code, Health Ministry Pledges
Residents who are fully vaccinated in Malta but don’t have a Maltese ID card will receive a code by SMS to allow them to download their vaccine certificate, the Health Ministry has pledged.
“All Malta residents who receive their full vaccination in Malta and are not in a possession of a Maltese ID card, including minors and foreign residents, will be receiving a code by SMS allowing them to download their vaccine certificate,” a Health Ministry spokesperson said.
Lovin Malta reached out to the Ministry after a number of vaccinated people reported a bureaucratic nightmare in downloading their vaccine certificates, which would allow them to travel without having to quarantine upon their return to Malta.
Ana* said the system didn’t accept her Polish ID card as proof of identity and asked her for Maltese documentation, which she never got because – as an EU citizen – it wasn’t necessary for her to work in Malta.
She said she had been trying to find a solution since the end of May but no government department had given her a straight answer.
However, after her story was published by Lovin Malta, the health authorities got in touch with her and she was able to download her vaccine certificate.
Other EU nationals said they encountered similar situations.
Marina*, a Finnish national, said she is currently in Denmark on holiday but has been unable to download her vaccine certificate, with the system not accepting her temporary ID.
“The situation is ridiculous, I have my vaccine card but I don’t believe it’s enough to enter the country without having to quarantine,” she said.
Alberto*, an Italian national, said he received his second shot on 8th June and has since sent the health authorities five emails in order to receive his certificate.
“However, every time someone writes back to please try again in three days,” he said. “I must travel for work next month and my company paid €560 for the flights and €220 for the hotel; in my last email I attached my flight tickets to show them that it is not an excuse.”
“Honestly, I am very upset about this. I am like Don Quixote chasing windmills.”
* Names have been changed to protect their identity