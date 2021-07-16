Vaccinated Residents Without A Maltese ID Will Receive A Certificate Code, Health Ministry Pledges

Residents who are fully vaccinated in Malta but don’t have a Maltese ID card will receive a code by SMS to allow them to download their vaccine certificate, the Health Ministry has pledged.

“All Malta residents who receive their full vaccination in Malta and are not in a possession of a Maltese ID card, including minors and foreign residents, will be receiving a code by SMS allowing them to download their vaccine certificate,” a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

Lovin Malta reached out to the Ministry after a number of vaccinated people reported a bureaucratic nightmare in downloading their vaccine certificates, which would allow them to travel without having to quarantine upon their return to Malta.

Ana* said the system didn’t accept her Polish ID card as proof of identity and asked her for Maltese documentation, which she never got because – as an EU citizen – it wasn’t necessary for her to work in Malta.

She said she had been trying to find a solution since the end of May but no government department had given her a straight answer.

However, after her story was published by Lovin Malta, the health authorities got in touch with her and she was able to download her vaccine certificate.