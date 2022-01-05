Vaccine Now A Must To Compete In Maltese Basketball Leagues, From Under-14s To Senior
Ahead of new vaccine rules, the Malta Basketball Association has informed its members that people will have to be adequately vaccinated to participate in its leagues.
“After the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the new guidelines issued by the health authorities, we had to revise our protocol to be in line with these new guidelines,” an email from the MBA reads.
A woman who received the email told Lovin Malta that the new rule amounts to “discrimination” and referred to World Health Organisation advice which has yet to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19.
“I cannot understand why they are pushing for all kids to be vaccinated when even the Education Minister is against these draconian measures,” she said, referring to Clifton Grima’s recent confirmation that the government isn’t considering school vaccine mandates.
The new protocol is in line with rules that will come into force on 17th January, whereby bars, snack bars, restaurants, każini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, playrooms, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other organised events will only be accessible to people who provide a valid vaccine certificate.
As of that date, vaccine certificates will only be valid for people who completed the original vaccination cycle within the past three months or who received the booster shot within the past nine months.
