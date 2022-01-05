Vaccine Now A Must To Compete In Maltese Basketball Leagues, From Under-14s To Senior 

Ahead of new vaccine rules, the Malta Basketball Association has informed its members that people will have to be adequately vaccinated to participate in its leagues.

“After the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the new guidelines issued by the health authorities, we had to revise our protocol to be in line with these new guidelines,” an email from the MBA reads.

A woman who received the email told Lovin Malta that the new rule amounts to “discrimination” and referred to World Health Organisation advice which has yet to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19.