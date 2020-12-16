Valletta Arsonist Used Electric Scooter To Fling ‘Molotov Cocktails’ At Cars

A suspected arsonist used an electric scooter to fling Molotov cocktails and set several cars on fire, a Maltese court has heard.

Bentley Pace, aged 21, pleaded not guilty to charges over four arson attacks in Valletta, which include the capital city’s mayor, Alfred Zammit.

According to a court report from The Times of Malta, Inspector Saviour Baldacchino ran through how they apprehended Pace.

The first attack, along St Paul’s Street in April, showed no signs of foul play. It all changed on 27th July, when a Peugeot 3008 and three motorbikes were destroyed because of an arson attack.

The Peugeot’s owner also took the stand today, telling the court that he first thought it was fireworks outside his door.

“I never wronged anyone. I would like to know why?” he asked the court.

One of the motorcyclists described how their vehicle had completely melted because of the flames.

Another arson attack went by without charges, until Mayor Alfred Zammit’s BMW went up in flames on 24th September, soon after speaking out against the issue.

CCTV footage and Valletta’s CVA system helped police apprehend the suspected culprit. They uncovered a Toyota Vitz that would regularly enter Valletta, with its driver pulling out an electric scooter from the boot.

According to inspectors, Pace would pour liquid over the vehicle, light an object and hurl it at the car. A hoodie, which is worn by the suspect in the footage, was found in Pace’s residence.

A scooter and backpack were discovered in a Mgarr residence Pace would frequent.

A request for bail was upheld after the court heard how the accused had a clean criminal record, a full-time job and had respected police bail conditions prior to his arraignment.

Pace is represented by lawyer David Gatt.

