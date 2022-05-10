Valletta Community Hopes ‘There Isn’t Any Permanent Damage’ As Major Event Set Up In St George’s Square

As St George’s Square is geared up for a major sports event opening this week, residents have raised concerns over any potential damage left behind once the opening is over.

“While we support sporting events and the opportunities that they bring to the capital, we believe we need to respect our heritage on an aesthetic and public level,” the community page Belt Valletta said, sharing images from the event’s set up.

Malta is hosting the Special Olympics Invitational Games between 14th and 17th May – and the opening will be held in a grand ceremony in Valletta.