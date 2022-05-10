Valletta Community Hopes ‘There Isn’t Any Permanent Damage’ As Major Event Set Up In St George’s Square
As St George’s Square is geared up for a major sports event opening this week, residents have raised concerns over any potential damage left behind once the opening is over.
“While we support sporting events and the opportunities that they bring to the capital, we believe we need to respect our heritage on an aesthetic and public level,” the community page Belt Valletta said, sharing images from the event’s set up.
Malta is hosting the Special Olympics Invitational Games between 14th and 17th May – and the opening will be held in a grand ceremony in Valletta.
The square’s undergone a transformation ahead of the big opening – and while residents are keen to see these events occur, they raised concerns over whether the set up respected the capital city.
“Public spaces must be respected and all structural interventions need to respect the elegance of Valletta. In this case, the clumsiness is too clear. We hope that there won’t be any permanent damage.”
And many residents seemed to agree with the sentiment.
With the President’s Palace rigged up to serve as backdrop for the Opening Ceremony, the event looks to be eye-catching and of a high standard. Residents just hope that once the fanfare is gone, their city is left untouched, just as it was before.
Photos: Belt Valletta, Josephine Burden
What do you think of the set up?