د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Valletta FC Places Entire Squad And Staff In Quarantine After Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The entire Valletta FC squad and staff have been placed in mandatory quarantine after several of its members tested positive for COVID-19. 

Earlier this week, two players tested positive for COVID-19. The club took to Facebook to announce the news.

The club is liaising with the relevant authorities in full respect of the protocols in place by health authorities so as to ensure full safety and well-being of its squad” it said. 

 Consequently, the club has suspended all sporting activities for the time being.

According to current public health measures, the entire club will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Just three days ago, Valletta FC announced that it had appointed 41-year-old Portugeuse Antonio Jose Cardoso as its new head coach. 

Valletta FC was due to play Ħamrun Spartans on January 9th and Birkirkara on January 17th as part of its premier league fixtures.

However, these matches will have to be postponed in light of the recent COVID-19 news.

Gudja United has also suspended training and put its squad into quarantine after a breakout of COVID-19 cases.

Tag someone from Valletta

READ NEXT: Six People Caught Drinking And Driving In Malta And Gozo During New Year Celebrations

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK