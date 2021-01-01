Valletta FC Places Entire Squad And Staff In Quarantine After Players Test Positive For COVID-19

The entire Valletta FC squad and staff have been placed in mandatory quarantine after several of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, two players tested positive for COVID-19. The club took to Facebook to announce the news.

The club is liaising with the relevant authorities in full respect of the protocols in place by health authorities so as to ensure full safety and well-being of its squad” it said.

Consequently, the club has suspended all sporting activities for the time being.

According to current public health measures, the entire club will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Just three days ago, Valletta FC announced that it had appointed 41-year-old Portugeuse Antonio Jose Cardoso as its new head coach.

Valletta FC was due to play Ħamrun Spartans on January 9th and Birkirkara on January 17th as part of its premier league fixtures.

However, these matches will have to be postponed in light of the recent COVID-19 news.

Gudja United has also suspended training and put its squad into quarantine after a breakout of COVID-19 cases.

