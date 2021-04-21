‘Valletta Is Dying,’ Jason Micallef Decries In Heartfelt Appeal To Reopen Restaurants And Cultural Spaces

The chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency has said Malta’s capital city is dying as restaurants and cultural spaces remain closed.

Jason Micallef, who has often spoken out in support of business in the capital city, has said there is now an urgent need for “balance” between health and economic concerns as the island finds itself in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restaurants and cultural spaces closed, Micallef said hundreds of families were “hurting” and said something needed to be done before “it’s too late”.

“Businesses will fail (if they haven’t already) and no economic recovery will be enough to save them,” Micallef said.