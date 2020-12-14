Valletta Man Arrested Over Suspected Cocaine And Heroin Possession

A 29-year-old man from Valletta was arrested by the police’s anti-drug squad after being found in possession of suspected cocaine, heroin, cannabis, methadone as well as €13,000 in cash.

The 29-year-old was in possession of 20 sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin.

Further investigations gave way to the discovery of more suspected cocaine, heroin, as well as suspected cannabis, methadone, and €13,000 in cash.

The 29-year-old is being kept at the police’s headquarters in Floriana.

Magistrate Nadine Lia ordered an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

