Valletta Residents Raise Concerns That Water Polo Pitch May Be Turned Into A Lido

Valletta residents have raised their concerns towards the potential of the works currently underway at the Valletta United Water Polo Club will turn the beloved site into a lido. According to the official plan proposal, the water polo club is requesting modifications to the basement, ground floor and roof levels to renovate and modernise its facilities. It also seeks to propose an additional bar and back of house areas at the ground floor level.

The proposals are currently marked as awaiting a recommendation. Lovin Malta reached out to Valletta’s Mayor, Alfred Zammit, who confirmed that despite fears of the sports club becoming only a lido for parties, the sports facilities will still be a part of it. He also confirmed that Sports Malta has given their approval of the plans and noted that the swimming pool area will remain as is.

Lovin Malta has also reached out to the Valletta United Water Polo Club yet received no reply. How do you feel about these developments? Let us know in the comments