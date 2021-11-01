Valletta Stars Player Who Assaulted Referee On Pitch Suspended Indefinitely From Club
Amateur football club Valletta Stars have indefinitely suspended a player who assaulted a referee on the pitch over the weekend.
In a statement, the club said it condemned the incident and that such behaviour on the pitch is unacceptable.
“The committee of Valletta Stars has taken immediate action against the player and will be given an indefinite suspension,” it said.
Referee C.J. Saliba was attacked by a Valletta Stars player during the second half of a league game against Marsa St Michael, an incident which forced the suspension of the game.
There has been an outpour of solidarity with Saliba on social media, while football governing bodies have condemned the assault.
The Malta Amateur Football Association described the assault as “deplorable” and warned that any official, player or supporter who does these things cannot be part of its body, while the Malta Football Association said violence has no place in football.
