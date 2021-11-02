Valletta Street Turns Green In Pilot Of Major Gardening Project For Malta’s Capital City
If you passed by the steps of Old Theatre Street in Valletta today, you would have been for a lovely surprise.
From small plants and flowers to entire trees, the steps have been completely paved with greenery, a perfect example of urban greening.
It is the work of organic grocery store Barbuto, which has teamed up with Piscopo Gardens, the Ministry for Culture and Local Councils and the Ministry for Energy and Sustainable Development, to turn Valletta into a “garden city”.
Old Theatre Street is merely the pilot of a wide-scale project that could see the street of Malta’s capital city become much greener in the coming months and years.
“We want to introduce the concept of urban greening to Valletta,” Barbuto’s Jean Paul Mifsud told Lovin Malta. “Valletta has been lovingly restored over the years but it still lacks greenery.”
The plants will be seasonally selected and appropriate for the particular streets, with conditions such as sun exposure assessed in advance.
They are being planted in pots made from 94% recycled plastic and watered with treated sewage.
Mifsud said the initial reaction from the general public has been “fantastic if a bit overwhelming”.
“So many people, locals and tourists alike, stopped by to take photos. Residents were really happy and children were impressed with some of the trees.”
“The plan is to extend this concept beyond Old Theatre Steps and all over Valletta in the coming years.”
Would you like to see more urban greening in your town?