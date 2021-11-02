Valletta Street Turns Green In Pilot Of Major Gardening Project For Malta’s Capital City

If you passed by the steps of Old Theatre Street in Valletta today, you would have been for a lovely surprise.

From small plants and flowers to entire trees, the steps have been completely paved with greenery, a perfect example of urban greening.

It is the work of organic grocery store Barbuto, which has teamed up with Piscopo Gardens, the Ministry for Culture and Local Councils and the Ministry for Energy and Sustainable Development, to turn Valletta into a “garden city”.

Old Theatre Street is merely the pilot of a wide-scale project that could see the street of Malta’s capital city become much greener in the coming months and years.