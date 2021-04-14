Valletta To Gozo In 45 Minutes: Fast Ferry to Start Operations This June

A fast ferry service running between Gozo and the capital Valletta using two state-of-the-art high-speed passenger craft is due to start in June, the company operating the services announced today.

In an announcement this morning, Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd said that each vessel was capable of carrying up to 300 passengers and could complete a trip from Mġarr to Valletta in less than 45 minutes.

Passengers will also be able to pay for their trip using contactless bank cards, mobile phones and smartwatches to ensure quick boarding.

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd also said it was collaborating with Malta Public Transport – the operator of the bus service – to ensure that users, including those who hold a Tallinja Card, are offered a value-added, seamless, interoperable and fast journey.

The company, which is backed by Bianchi Group and Merrill Investments, has notified Transport Malta of its intention to offer this service after the market was liberalised.

Both its high-speed passenger catamarans, the company said, are equipped with the “latest technology to operate in full compliance with the requirements of the Port Notice issued by Transport Malta”.

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd said it would be announcing details on schedules and pricing in due course.

